Critical Comparison: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) vs. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Affinity Bancshares and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.08 $3.09 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.85 -$533.02 million $2.30 12.11

Affinity Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 23.12% 6.60% 0.63%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

