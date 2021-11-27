Critical Contrast: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) & Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acushnet and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 4 2 0 2.33 Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Acushnet presently has a consensus target price of $53.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acushnet and Solo Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.61 billion 2.50 $96.01 million $3.02 18.11 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 10.56% 21.12% 11.75% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acushnet beats Solo Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers golf bags, headwear, gloved, travel gear, and head covers. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The company was founded by Phil Young in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, MA.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

