Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$19.09.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.