Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,037 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $102,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

