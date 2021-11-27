Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.93. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,492 shares of company stock worth $4,881,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

