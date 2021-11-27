Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,492 shares of company stock worth $4,881,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

