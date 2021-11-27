Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,814.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,614.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

