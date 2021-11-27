Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.50 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

