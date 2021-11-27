Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

AZO stock opened at $1,814.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,614.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

