Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 124,416 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,416 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE IX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

