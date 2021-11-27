Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,164 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

