Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $195.88 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day moving average of $283.44.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

