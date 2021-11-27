Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

TROW stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.30 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $204.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

