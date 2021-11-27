CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $232.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.15. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.