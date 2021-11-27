Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.85. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 97,851 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.