CryptoTask 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,328.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $573,172.68 and approximately $29,328.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,636 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.