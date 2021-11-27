CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives $65.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Bank of America raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

