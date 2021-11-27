Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

