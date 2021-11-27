Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Berry worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berry by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.