Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

RCKT stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

