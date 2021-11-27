Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $281,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQSP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

