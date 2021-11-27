Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ESTE opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.