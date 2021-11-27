Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,228 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nkarta by 65.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nkarta by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $16.32 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $537.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

