Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,251 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

