Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $24.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

