Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

