Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 569 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

