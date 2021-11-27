Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.47 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $451.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

