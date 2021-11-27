Daniel William Fisher Buys 7,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

