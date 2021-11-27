Datum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $98,866.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $395,140.39 and $98,866.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

