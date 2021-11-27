DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average of $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,541.86, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.00 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

