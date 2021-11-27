DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

