DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.