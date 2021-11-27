DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 8,017 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Gentex stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

