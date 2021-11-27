David Aichele Sells 1,850 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $12,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, David Aichele sold 1,388 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $14,712.80.

On Monday, August 30th, David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00.

Shares of AKTS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.