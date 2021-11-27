David Aichele Sells 1,850 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $12,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, David Aichele sold 1,388 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $14,712.80.
- On Monday, August 30th, David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00.
Shares of AKTS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.
AKTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
