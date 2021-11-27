David Alan Reeves Acquires 375 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($12,988.31).
KWS opened at GBX 2,644 ($34.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,948.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,786.50. Keywords Studios plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,204 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
