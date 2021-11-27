DecentBet Market Cap Reaches $480,352.33 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $480,352.33 and $785.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

