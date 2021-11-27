Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.54.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Denbury has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.