Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $171.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

