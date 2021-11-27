Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $316.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.37.

Shares of BURL opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.46. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $217.38 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

