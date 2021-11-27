Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.15 ($18.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

