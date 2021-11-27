DEXTools Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and $1.16 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,182,579 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

