Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. Discovery has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

