Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
TSE DFN opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The firm has a market cap of C$705.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. Dividend 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.47.
About Dividend 15 Split
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.