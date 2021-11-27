Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TSE DFN opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The firm has a market cap of C$705.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. Dividend 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.47.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

