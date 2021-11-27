DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 53,956 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

