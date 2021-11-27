DNB Asset Management AS Has $39.97 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.

Deere & Company stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average of $355.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

