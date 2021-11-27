DNB Asset Management AS Has $538.72 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 615,929 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $538,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

