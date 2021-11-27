DNB Asset Management AS Has $69.57 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,940 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $69,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.