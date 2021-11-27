DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 258,377 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Criteo makes up approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 7.58% of Criteo worth $169,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 166.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

