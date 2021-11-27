Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post sales of $29.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.70 million. Docebo reported sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.93 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.71. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.